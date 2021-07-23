PALMDALE — A group of Eastside Union School District second-, third- and fourth-grade students wrapped up four days of aviation and aerospace lessons Thursday as part of the Flight Test Museum Foundation’s summer Junior Test Pilot program.
Now in its fifth year, the free educational STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) program returned to Blackbird Airpark this year after last year’s program moved 100% online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We had about 400 kids in the online program,” Flight Test Museum Foundation Director of Education Lisa Brown said of the 2020 program.
The six-session program started June 21. Each session lasts four days. Eastside Union School District reserved two weeks for students, which ended Thursday. The last general session starts Monday. Over the course of the summer, about 120 students will participate.
‘We’re learning about stealth planes, spy planes; today we’re learning about maneuverability and controlling a plane,” said Timothy Aguilar Murillo, who will enter the fourth grade next month. “We’re learning about different kinds of jets that can fly.”
Murillo’s favorite plane is Northrop Grumman’s F-5 Freedom Flight.
“It’s very stealthy,” he said. “It can’t carry as much payload, which makes it easier to move. It has blades that can cut through the air making it go faster and the engines are very strong.”
The 2020 online program enabled two students from Egypt and two Italian children to participate. This year’s program included also included an online component that was not as well attended. The program
In addition to hands-on activities and getting a close-up view of the various aircraft at the park, the students met guest speakers who work in STEM fields and could talk about what they do. Thursday’s guest speaker was Kimberly May, an air traffic controller for the Air Force.
“The career focus is huge for us to show the kids in our Valley that there are tons of opportunities and really good jobs,” Brown said.
Brianna Sanders, an instructional aide from Gregg Anderson Academy, served as the summer program director.
On Thursday, the students crafted roller coasters or tracks from index cards, construction paper, tape and pipe cleaners for marbles to pass through.
“They had a lesson on mach speed, so it’s in correlation to speed,” Sanders said.
The students learned the basics of flight, the Antelope Valley’s geography and about Edwards Air Force Base. They covered speed, jet engines, stealth and how altitude affects speed and maneuverability. Thursday’s lesson covered aircraft maneuverability and payloads. Sanders showed the children videos that included the Navy’s Blue Angels demonstration team and the space shuttle. They also watched a video with a female pilot talking about flying the stealth bomber.
The goal to help “grow your own” future STEM workers.
“They do a really good job here of showing the career path,” said Janice Donyanavard, coordinator of Curriculum and Instruction for Eastside Union. “The kids get interested, they get excited about other career paths they might not have thought of and it’s local.”
Eastside transitional kindergarten teacher Marnissi Masters said her son attended the program when it began about five years ago.
“He loved it,” Masters said, adding her son will start seventh grade next month.
At that time, the program was held in the gift shop. The program is now held in a modular classroom.
“This Antelope Valley is key to the aerospace industry,” said Masters, who encouraged mores students to participate.
Visit www.afftcmuseum.org/jtps-summer-program for details about the summer program and to register your child for the final four-day session, which starts Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.