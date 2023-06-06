The Color Guard of Quartz Hill Young Marines opened the 50th annual Cherry Parade and Festival on Saturday.
In attendance were community queens from across the Antelope Valley, local equestrian groups and Los Angeles County and US Forest Service fire teams.
Grand marshals Frank and Susan Cosola, riding in a restored 1927 Moreland fire truck, led the 34 entries.
At the Leona Valley Community Center, attendees could find exhibitors, get a lunch, watch cherry-eating contests and listen to live music provided by The Boomers.
