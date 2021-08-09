A proposed amendment to the Leona Valley Community Standards District will go before the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
The Leona Valley Community Standards District originally came into effect in 1993. It was updated in 2012.
The proposed amendment seeks to protect, preserve and enhance the community’s rural character and maintain sensitive features, such as Leona Valley’s significant ridgelines, Hillside Management Areas and Significant Ecological Areas and support the equestrian and agricultural character of the community, according to the document.
New development standards include revised fence requirements to protect the unrestricted movement of wildlife, preservation of vegetation, sign regulations, trail design and implementation for discretionary permits, highway and local street standards, standards for new subdivisions, standards for cargo shipping containers in residential and agricultural zones, commercial zone development standards, and a modification process.
Based on public feedback, the proposed amendment would revise the Community Standards District boundary to include an additional 25 parcels in the southwest portion of the community along Lonesome Valley Road totaling 126 acres within the boundary area.
The proposed revised boundary would include an additional 25 parcels totaling 580.2 acres in the northeast edge of the community following Godde Hill Road and abutting the City of Palmdale, also based on public comments received after the release of the draft document on Nov. 5, 2020.
The proposed amendment includes new development standards such as revised fence requirements for open, non-view obscuring fencing installed for the protection of animals. It would also prohibit all new drive-thru services.
