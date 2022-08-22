Obit-Leon Vitali

Actor Leon Vitali poses for photographers at the photo call for the film ‘The Shining,’ in 2019, at the 72nd international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

 Petros Giannakouris/AP Photo

Leon Vitali, the “Barry Lyndon” actor who became one of Stanley Kubrick’s closest associates, has died. He was 74.

Vitali died, Friday, in Los Angeles, his family told The Associated Press, Sunday. He passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones including his three children, Masha, Max and Vera.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.