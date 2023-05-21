Lemon Leaf complaint

The Lemon Leaf restaurant is suing its host, the Antelope Valley Country Club, asking for at least $3.32 million in general damages and other costs due to a number of allegations.

 Photo courtesy of Facebook

PALMDALE — Maria Elena Grado, owner of The Lemon Leaf, is suing the Antelope Valley Country Club, alleging breach of contract, breach of implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing and negligence, among eight causes of action in a 20-page complaint filed May 12 in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Grado (and Bob and Me Productions Inc., doing business as The Lemon Leaf) is asking for a jury trial and seeking at least $3.32 million for general damages plus attorney fees and other costs plus unspecified damaged for infliction of emotional distress.

