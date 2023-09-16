SACRAMENTO — When health care workers in California asked the state Legislature for a raise earlier this year, it seemed like the longest of long shots — especially after lawmakers in May had to loan hospitals in financial distress $150 million just to stay open.
But on Thursday, just before the Legislature adjourned for the year, lawmakers voted to boost the pay of health care workers to at least $25 per hour — and the California Hospital Association supported it, even issuing a joint news release with the labor union praising the bill. The union behind the effort called it the nation’s first statewide minimum wage for health workers.
The vote capped a legislative session in California that once again showed the strength of organized labor in the nation’s most populous state.
Fast food workers? They got a $20-per-hour minimum wage, which would be the highest base pay in the country for an often overlooked workforce.
Striking workers? They could get unemployment benefits starting in January, which could benefit actors, writers and Southern California hotel workers who have been on strike for months.
Semitruck drivers? Lawmakers gave them job security by voting to require a human to be present in any self-driving truck.
The broader workforce? Most other workers would get at least five guaranteed paid sick days, an increase from the three days required under existing law.
Organized labor’s influence is easily explained by their prolific campaign donations, as they are some of the most reliable source of funds for the Democrats who control the state Legislature. But more than that, Democratic leaders credited labor’s success this year to what Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas called “the times we live in” as the state emerges from a disruptive pandemic with inflation driving up the costs of everyday living.
“You consider the economy that we’re living in, consider what we’ve been through this last three years. I think workers and employees have really felt like they need more support and more help,” said Senate President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins, a Democrat from San Diego. “I think that resonated.”
All of these bills now head to Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk, who has a month to decide whether to sign them into law — something that’s not guaranteed in all cases despite strong support from lawmakers in his own party. He’s already pledged to sign the bill giving fast food workers a raise, a deal he helped negotiate and what a spokesperson from his office called a “win-win for workers and businesses.”
But Newsom has raised concerns about the bill giving unemployment benefits to striking workers, in part because the fund the state uses to pay those benefits is insolvent.
Beyond wage and labor proposals, lawmakers sent Newsom hundreds of bills this year that do everything from raise taxes on gun and ammunition sales, and to give in-state tuition rates to some low-income Mexican residents who live near the California-Mexico border and attend community colleges.
