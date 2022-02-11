PALMDALE — Pending legislation in the state Legislature would address the disproportionate placement of sexually violent predators in the state’s rural communities and in communities with no connection to the offender.
Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, and State Sen. Brian W. Jones, R-Santee, each introduced bills this legislative session in regard to the placement of sexually violent predators.
Lackey’s bill, AB 1835, co-authored by state Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, and introduced, on Monday, would require, if reasonably possible, that a sexually violent predator be placed at a location within the person’s place of residence prior to incarceration, if any, or within a close geographic location within the county of residence in which the person has family, social ties or economic ties, and access to reentry services, unless placement within that city or location would pose a risk to the person’s victim or victim’s next of kin, according to the text of the proposed bill.
AB 1835 comes on the heels of the placement of two convicted sexually violent predators in the Sun Village/ Littlerock area and unincorporated east Lancaster within five months of each other. Neither individual had any connection to the Antelope Valley.
Lackey’s bill would also require the Department of State Hospitals, or its designee, to consider additional factors when recommending a specific placement for community outpatient treatment. That would include whether the specific placement location has reasonable access to public transportation, whether the specific placement location has reasonable access to health and mental health providers, and, in certain circumstances, whether the specific placement location would contribute to an over-concentration of persons on conditional release in the area, according to the text of the bill.
“The Assemblyman is hoping to add that we should also consider the over-concentration of these offenders within a region so that no system is exasperated,” Pam Balch, district director for Assemblyman Lackey, said during the Lancaster Criminal Justice Commission meeting, on Wednesday morning.
Senate Bill 841, the Sexually Violent Predator Accountability, Fairness, and Enforcement, or SAFE Act, would address the disproportionate placement of sexually violent predators in rural communities where there are fewer people to object to the placement.
The bill, introduced by Jones and co-authored by Sen. Ben Hueso, D-Chula Vista, and Assemblyman Ben Cooper, D-Elk Grove, would place a hard limit on the placement of sexually violent predators within a county to no more than 40% in any one supervisorial district.
“In our case, with Supervisor (Kathryn) Barger’s district, let’s say they have 10 sexually violent predators, they can only put four or less in our district; the other six would have to go to other supervisorial districts,” Brandon Roque, field representative for Wilk, said at the meeting.
Roque added the proposed bill does not address the entire issue, but it would address the issue of the Antelope Valley being a prevalent place for sexually violent predators to be relocated.
The bill would also make public safety the highest criteria of any potential placement of a sexually violent predator. In addition, it would require the Department of State Hospitals to take ownership in the process by approving any placements before the vendor can sign leases for placement locations.
Under the current system, when a sexually violent predator is recommended for the Conditional Release Program, or CONREP, the Department of State Hospitals is responsible for notifying the county of residence, coordinating their release placement, and overseeing their treatment. The Department then contracts with Liberty Healthcare to provide all services for the CONREP throughout California.
The proposed bill would also require the director of the Department of State Hospitals to publicly report annually how many sexually violent predators are in each county, and in which supervisorial district.
“The SAFE Act will bring transparency to the secretive ‘Hide the Predator’ game the Department of State Hospitals has played when releasing SVPs into communities,” Jones said in a statement.
Jones, who represents the 38th District, introduced his bill after two judges blocked the state last year from placing two sexually violent predators in east and north San Diego County.
