SACRAMENTO — Senate Bill 89, State Sen. Scott Wilk’s legislation to loosen the stranglehold companies like Live Nation/Ticketmaster have on the ticket-selling industry unanimously passed out of the California State Senate on Wednesday.
“For over a decade, companies like Live Nation have lured venues into signing exclusive contracts with promises of cushy kickbacks and access to top talent,” Wilk said in a statement announcing the vote. “But it’s the everyday consumer who ultimately pays the price, making up for those kickbacks in the form of Ticketmaster’s extra fees. My bill restores much-needed competition to the ticketing and live entertainment industry. I am thrilled to see this clear the Senate and move even closer toward being signed into law.”
SB 829 would prohibit exclusivity clauses in contracts between a primary ticket seller and an entertainment venue in California. Preventing this clause would provide venues the autonomy to collaborate with other ticket sellers without the fear of retaliation from large ticket sellers.
In a districtwide survey, Wilk asked constituents about their recent ticket-buying experiences. The overwhelming majority of responses expressed frustration at companies like Ticketmaster:
• “I had to move my tickets due to a rained-out event and the fees were MORE than the tickets were in the first place.” — Tracee, 21st Senate District constituent
• “I went to purchase tickets to a sporting event earlier this year, and the fees alone were almost the cost of a single ticket that I was purchasing.” — Peter, 21st Senate District constituent
• “Knowing that nearly half of my purchase was going to Ticketmaster, I decided against it.” — John, 21st Senate District constituent
• “Getting Taylor Swift tickets was like going through the first five levels of hell. Ticketmaster dropped the ball.” — Cassandra, 21st Senate District constituent
• “It was extremely expensive to go to the show, but we paid anyway because we wanted to see the band. I’m really sick of greed and monopolies for things like entertainment.” — Jonathan, 21st Senate District constituent
Ticketmaster and parent company Live Nation have dominated the live entertainment industry since Congress approved their merger in 2010. In 2022, Ticketmaster sold 86% of Billboard’s Top 100 Tours in the United States. Of the total 2,498 shows, Ticketmaster ticketed 2,142 of them.
SB 829 is based on a proposal going through the New York legislature, and mirrors a 2020 agreement between Live Nation/Ticketmaster and government of Ireland.
The bill will be considered in the Assembly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.