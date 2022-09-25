Election 2022 California Sports Betting

Patrons at the San Manuel Indian Bingo & Casino play slot machines. The campaign that could bring legalized sports betting to California has become the most expensive ballot-initiative fight in state history.

 Associated Press files

LOS ANGELES — The campaign that could bring legalized sports betting to California is the most expensive ballot-initiative fight in US history at about $400 million and counting, pitting wealthy Native American tribes against online gambling companies and less-affluent tribes over what’s expected to be a multibillion-dollar marketplace.

A torrent of advertising has buffeted Californians for months, much of it making promises far beyond a plump payoff from a game wager. Some ads coming from the consortium of gambling companies barely mention online betting.

