LANCASTER — Longtime Antelope Valley Union High School District legal firm Fagen Friedman & Fulfrost could be in jeopardy of losing its contract with the district.
Board President Charles Hughes tabled a one-year contract with the firm at the July 20 meeting to get more feedback from the district’s union leaders, who work with the firm during negotiations, and parents, though it was not immediately clear why parents should help choose the district’s legal help.
Hughes pulled the contract from the agenda for the June meeting.
“The reason I did that is I have the ability as the president to set agenda,” he said at the meeting.
The proposed contract was added to the July 20 agenda at trustee Jill McGrady’s request.
“We’ve had a lengthy, successful relationship with them,” McGrady said at the meeting. “We’ve worked with them for over 20 years. They’ve demonstrated their commitment to our district.”
McGrady added the district approved a contract with the firm in January.
“In the last six months, as far as I’m aware, there have been no issues or concerns regarding their performance or quality of services,” she said. “Switching legal counsel as far as negotiations is concerned would disrupt the ongoing matters and require additional resources to bring the new counsel up to date. They possess institutional knowledge of our district, which contributes to the efficiency and effectiveness of their service. They’ve garnered support and trust from both unions with our district. I am not sure given the effectiveness of their service why we would not renew their contract.”
Trustee Donita Winn also supported the firm.
“I’ve had the opportunity to work with Fagen Friedman & Fulfrost since they started with the district over 20 years ago,” Winn said. “I haven’t seen them do anything that they legally cannot do. I felt that they’ve always represented the district well.”
Winn added that other school districts in the Valley have a positive working relationship with the firm.
Karen White, president of California School Employees Association Chapter 612, which represents the district’s classified employees, said Fagen Friedman & Fulfrost has been “an intricate part of our negotiations over the years, and we have already started negotiations.”
“They’ve always been upright and forward and helped not only the district understand CSEA’s side but also for CSEA to understand the district’s side,” she said. “I think they’re a valuable component to negotiations and they do deserve to have another contract.”
Hughes alleged the full board witnessed a Fagen Friedman & Fulfrost attorney disrespect a parent, presumably in closed session for an expulsion hearing.
“I can’t say where; I can’t get too deep into it,” he said. “We sat there and watched an F3 attorney disrespect a parent in front of us, an African American parent in front of us. I may not agree with that lady. … She has a right, that’s a momma bear, she’s fighting for her kid.”
Vice President Carla Corona also asked for input from teachers.
Fagen Friedman & Fulfrost was a frequent target of former board members Robert “Bob” Davis and Victoria Ruffin, who sought to end the district’s contract with the firm, though that never happened on their watch.
The firm’s attorney, Jay Fernow, served as the board’s legal adviser at meetings from May 2019, when the former board majority fired longtime General Counsel Bridget Cook, until the new board majority of Hughes, Corona and Clerk Miguel Sanchez came in.
Hughes requested, at a Dec. 16 special meeting, that the district put out a Request for Proposals for law firms interested in providing legal services to the district. At the Jan. 12 meeting, the board unanimously approved contracts with four law firms for specialized services on an as-needed basis. At the time, Hughes and Corona cited unspecified concerns with Fagen Friedman & Fulfrost.
At the meeting the board voted 3-2, with Hughes, Corona and Sanchez voting yes, to appoint Jabari Willis, a partner with Atkinson, Andelson, Loya, Ruud & Romo, as the district’s new counsel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.