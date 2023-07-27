LANCASTER — Longtime Antelope Valley Union High School District legal firm Fagen Friedman & Fulfrost could be in jeopardy of losing its contract with the district.

Board President Charles Hughes tabled a one-year contract with the firm at the July 20 meeting to get more feedback from the district’s union leaders, who work with the firm during negotiations, and parents, though it was not immediately clear why parents should help choose the district’s legal help.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.