SANTIAGO, Chile — A leftist millennial who rose to prominence during anti-government protests was elected Chile’s next president, Sunday, after a bruising campaign against a free-market firebrand likened to Donald Trump.
With almost 99% of polling stations reporting, Gabriel Boric won 56% of the votes, compared to 44% for his opponent, lawmaker José Antonio Kast.
In a model of civility that broke from the polarizing rhetoric of the campaign, Kast immediately recognized defeat, tweeting a photo of himself on the phone with his opponent congratulating him on his “grand triumph.” Meanwhile outgoing President Sebastian Pinera — a conservative billionaire — held a video conference with Boric to offer his government’s full support during the three month transition.
“I am going to be the president of all Chileans,” Boric said in the brief televised appearance with Pinera.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.