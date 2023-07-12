Mexico Munoz Ledo Obit

Porfirio Munoz Ledo, president of the Congress, looks at Mexico’s new President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador during the 2018 inaugural ceremony at the National Congress in Mexico City. Ledo has died at age 89.

 Associated Press files

MEXICO CITY — Porfirio Muñoz Ledo, Mexico’s veteran political chameleon who played a key role in the country’s democratic reforms, has died at age 89, his family announced Sunday.

His relatives did not give a cause of death, but he had been in ill health for some time.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.