PALMDALE — Former Mayor Jim Ledford pleaded guilty to one felony perjury charge for lying about income he illegally received from two consultants, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Thursday.
Ledford, 67, was immediately sentenced to formal probation for two years and ordered to pay $189,800 in restitution to NASA.
The former mayor was accused of illegally taking more than $60,000 a year from local consultants and failing to publicly disclose the income on economic disclosure statements.
He was charged in June 2017 with one count each of conspiracy to commit a crime and conflict of interest and three counts of perjury by declaration just six months after being elected to his 13th term as Palmdale’s mayor. He subsequently lost his bid for re-election in November 2018.
A judge ruled in December that there was sufficient evidence to proceed to trial. If convicted as charged, Ledford could have been sentenced to more than four years in prison.
Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris’ work as an attorney played a part in the criminal case. His deposition of Ledford during a voting rights lawsuit, in which Parris was one of the attorneys representing people suing Palmdale, produced one of the documents sent to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office in a 2013 complaint.
Parris said Thursday in a telephone call that he thought Ledford’s actions warranted some time behind bars.
“I didn’t want him to spend a lot of time in jail,” Parris said. “I do think it requires a message be sent, and I think this is the wrong message.”
Ledford was charged with co-defendants Kimberly Anne Shaw, now 65, and Susan Burgess Miller, now 72, who were accused of using shell companies to pay the former mayor several thousand dollars a month to receive favorable treatment by him.
Shaw pleaded guilty in January 2020 to one felony count of filing a false tax return and was sentenced to formal probation for three years. Miller pleaded guilty in January 2020 to one felony count of misappropriation of public funds and was sentenced to formal probation for three years.
Shaw had been a longtime consultant for the City of Palmdale and, with Miller’s assistance, ran the AERO Institute, which received more than $2 million annually from NASA.
Miller operated a company known as Complex Culture Change Consulting and hired Ledford in 2009. Over a four-year period, AERO Institute paid the consulting firm more than $13,000 every month and Complex Culture, in turn, paid Ledford $5,200 per month, according to the District Attorney’s office.
Ledford did not perform any substantive work for AERO Institute and did not report the income he received from AERO Institute on economic disclosure statements, prosecutors said.
NASA was entitled to receive roughly $1.8 million in restitution from funds sized from the AERO Institute.
“This case illustrates that some public officials are willing to deceive the public for their own greed,” Gascón said in a statement. “I want to commend our investigators and prosecutors for their diligent work to uncover this scheme. It is imperative that we all work together to have a clean government.”
