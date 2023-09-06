Lebec pot bust

Kern County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man and destroyed more than 600 marijuana plants found Thursday at an illegal cultivation site in Lebec.

 Photos courtesy of Kern County Sheriff’s Office

LEBEC — Kern County Sheriff’s deputies destroyed more than 600 marijuana plants in an illegal cultivation operation in Lebec and arrested a man in conjunction with the find.

Deputies responded to the suspected operation in the 6800 block of Digier Road on Thursday. Once there, they attempted to contact Angel Santiago, 25, as he walked along the property. After a short pursuit, he was taken into custody without further incident.

