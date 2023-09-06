LEBEC — Kern County Sheriff’s deputies destroyed more than 600 marijuana plants in an illegal cultivation operation in Lebec and arrested a man in conjunction with the find.
Deputies responded to the suspected operation in the 6800 block of Digier Road on Thursday. Once there, they attempted to contact Angel Santiago, 25, as he walked along the property. After a short pursuit, he was taken into custody without further incident.
Serving a search warrant on the property, deputies found 607 marijuana plants and other indications of marijuana cultivation, along with a firearm and ammunition.
These items were seized and the plants were destroyed, Kern County Sheriff’s officials reported.
Santiago was arrested for marijuana cultivation and obstructing a peace officer, and booked into the Central Receiving Facility in Bakersfield.
Marijuana cultivation beyond the six plants allowed for personal use is illegal in the unincorporated areas of Kern County, as is outdoor cultivation. The illegal Lebec operation used a series of outdoor greenhouse-like structures made from plastic sheeting, according to photos of the site provided by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation (2023-00098870) is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.
