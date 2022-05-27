SACRAMENTO — The Biden administration has released the lease terms for offshore wind projects that would place hundreds of turbines in California’s coastal waters — the first such project off the nation’s Pacific coast.
The two projects along the state’s northern and central coasts are envisioned to generate up to 4.5 gigawatts of wind energy. That’s enough to power about 1.5 million homes, the US Department of the Interior said, Thursday. Wind turbines could eventually cover up to 583 square miles of land off the coast.
The federal government will take public comment, starting Tuesday, for 60 days about the terms of the leases, which include requirements for engaging with tribes, fisheries and other ocean users as well as negotiating labor agreements for construction. Bidders could get extra credit for agreeing to invest in workforce training or supply chain development for offshore wind.
Changes could be made before the lease sale officially opens. Even after the leases are awarded, the projects must clear environmental and other reviews and it will likely take years before any turbines are up and running.
President Joe Biden has set a goal of generating 30 gigawatts of power from offshore wind, by 2030, to help the nation reduce its reliance on fossil fuels and meet climate change goals. Today, the country produces about 118 gigawatts of wind power annually, but most comes from turbines in the center of the country, according to the US Energy Information Administration. Offshore wind projects currently exist off the coasts of Rhode Island and Virginia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.