CASTAIC — Members of the media had a rare opportunity Wednesday to get behind the wheel of a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department patrol vehicle for firsthand knowledge of what it is like to go “Code 3,” along with the challenges deputies may face during a pursuit.

The event took place on the driving course at the department’s Emergency Vehicle Operations Center in Castaic. The $15.5 million facility, which opened last year, includes a vehicle driving/training track, skid pad, collision avoidance and pursuit track. The driving course is described as the most realistic training, as close as possible to a real-world environment.

