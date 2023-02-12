Let's Talk H2O

Water from winter storms spills over the Littlerock Dam in this photo from early January. The effect of the winter storms across the state on water supplies will be the topic of a Palmdale Water District presentation in March.

 Photo courtesy of Palmdale Water District

PALMDALE — Residents interested in learning more about where that water from their tap comes from and how this winter’s storms will affect its supply are invited to attend Palmdale Water District’s “Let’s Talk H2O!” presentation on the water supply.

District Resource and Analytics Peter Thompson Jr. will discuss the District’s current water supply situation and what the January storms mean for the 2023 outlook.

