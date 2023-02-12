PALMDALE — Residents interested in learning more about where that water from their tap comes from and how this winter’s storms will affect its supply are invited to attend Palmdale Water District’s “Let’s Talk H2O!” presentation on the water supply.
District Resource and Analytics Peter Thompson Jr. will discuss the District’s current water supply situation and what the January storms mean for the 2023 outlook.
Palmdale Water District relies on three sources to supply water for its customers: groundwater from the underlying aquifer, rain and runoff captured behind the Littlerock Dam and State Water Project water carried from Northern California via the California Aqueduct.
The latter source is one most affected by the rains in Northern California, as reservoir levels there help dictate the amount of water the state Department of Water Resources will make available for State Water Project contractors, like Palmdale Water District.
The presentation will be at 5 to 6 p.m., on March 29 at the Palmdale Water District Administrative Office, 2029 East Ave. Q.
The program is free, but space is limited and registration is required. Contact Public Affairs Specialist Michelle Trejo at 661-441-5944 or mtrejo@palmdalewater.org to sign up, or for details.
