PALMDALE — Residents interested in learning more about the inner workings of the City are invited to register for the fall session of the Palmdale Partners Academy, which meets weekly from Sept. 14 to Nov. 4.
The eight-week course covers all aspects of the city government and functions, from business development to parks, law enforcement to public works.
The Academy “is designed to present citizens with a first-hand look at city operations and services through the eyes of each department,” Management Analyst and Academy Leader Terrie Zayas said in a release announcing the upcoming session.
Classes meet from 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays at the Chimbole Cultural Center, 38350 Sierra Highway.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions on public meetings, the dates are subject to change, city officials said.
Anyone interested in participating may apply online at www.cityofpalmdale.org/337/Partners-Academy, or by contacting Zayas at (661) 267-5450 or at tzayas@cityofpalmdale.org
Registration closes on Sept. 2.
“If you’ve ever wondered who decides what businesses come to town, or where does the funding come from to take care of the City, or how you can bring an idea forward to our City Council, the Academy will help answer all those questions for you,” City Manager J.J. Murphy said.
As part of the academy program, participants interact with City staff and learn about challenges facing municipal governments today, as well as learn about the City’s goals and objectives.
This is the 14th year the City has held the academy, with more than 300 graduates of the program, “who not only gained valuable knowledge about the city they call home, but who have made new friends and connections while equipping themselves to become more effective in community engagement,” Mayor Steve Hofbauer said in the release.
Some Academy graduates have gone on to serve as Palmdale Ambassadors, a group of volunteers who serve as the public face of the city.
“The Academy will help citizens gain a better understanding of local government, the community, the resources and how to get things done,” Mayor Pro Tem Laura Bettencourt said.
