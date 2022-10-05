PALMDALE — Anyone wishing to learn about the draft Environmental Impact Report/Environmental Impact Statement for the segment of the proposed California High Speed Rail system between Palmdale and Burbank, may attend a virtual workshop from 5 to 7:30 p.m., on Thursday.

The proposed bullet train, which would link Los Angeles and San Francisco, is facing an uncertain future, given escalating costs and declining political support. However, work continues on completing the required environmental studies and documentation for preferred routes in each section between stations.

