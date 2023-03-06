PALMDALE — All those interested in the problem of illegal dumping are invited to learn about Palmdale’s effort at combating the problem with the Illegal Dumping Action Plan Update from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Legacy Commons Auditorium, 930 East Ave. Q-9.
Residents, businesses and organizations are welcome to attend and meet with staff to learn of the city’s current efforts, share ideas and find collaborative solutions to curb and prevent illegal dumping in the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.