MOJAVE — Residents are invited, on Thursday, to learn about plans for improvements to Mojave East Park, thanks to a more than $3 million state grant.
The Mojave Chamber of Commerce is hosting the community meeting, with Kern County General Services Department Planner Don Woodard, who’s been invited to share details and plans for the park project.
The meeting begins, at noon, at the Mojave Veterans Building at the Park, 15580 O St.
The hybrid meeting will also be available online through Zoom, for those who wish to participate remotely at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6727499334?pwd=VWhuVGZ3aFphL283THRKNUNoZ0RSZz09 Meeting ID 672 749 9334 and Passcode 9V8FQM
Kern County-owned Mojave East Park, adjacent Mojave Junior-Senior High School, is also home to the Mojave Branch of the Kern County Library.
Improvements and beautification are expected to include replacement of the restrooms, a new paved parking lot to serve the baseball field, a new, larger shaded picnic pavilion; new soccer field with renovated turf, exercise stations with equipment; and a renovated basketball court, according to the grant award.
The grant is one of 105 awarded through the Clean California initiative, a $1.1 billion multi-year effort led by Caltrans to remove trash, create jobs and engage communities in transforming their public spaces, according to the announcement.
This round of grants amounted to $296 million, overall, for projects in under-served communities across the state.
Mojave East Park is one of three projects in Kern County covered by these grants. Heritage Park in the Bakersfield area was awarded nearly $4.3 million for beautification and improvements and Lost Hills Park was awarded nearly $1.4 million for beautification and improvements.
Under the terms of the grants, the projects must be completed by June 30, 2024.
No matching funds from the County are required for these projects.
