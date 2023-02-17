PALMDALE — Anyone interested in pursuing a career in adult mental health can apply for the Jump Start fellowship program offered through Mental Health America of Los Angeles and funded through a partnership with the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health.
The 12-week program combines classroom training via Zoom with in-person training at locations in Long Beach and, for the first time, the Antelope Valley.
Participants will receive a weekly stipend of $250. They will receive a certificate as a mental health recovery specialist upon completion of the program.
The next session runs from April 10 to June 30. The program is offered at no cost to participants.
“It is a program that is designed to help people get into the workforce; by workforce, we mean the mental health workforce,” Rose Lopez, vice president of Training and Education for Mental Health America of Los Angeles, said.
Participants who complete the program will come away with the experience equivalent to one year of volunteering.
“It’s 12 weeks and it’s full-time during that time,” Lopez said.
Participants will need some savings or other means of support during the 12 weeks.
“They cannot work and do this at the same time,” she said.
The first two weeks are classes, which will be conducted via Zoom. The subjects include substance abuse and treatment, the recovery model and interventions and communication skills.
“We give them the foundation of what it would take to work with populations such as people who are experiencing severe mental illnesses, people who might be experiencing homelessness, people who might be struggling with substance abuse issues or all of the above,” Lopez said.
Participants are then placed in an internship at one of the Mental Health America of Los Angeles sites in either the Antelope Valley or the Long Beach area.
“We wanted to expand it into Antelope Valley because we know the need is there,” Lopez said.
The internships last about seven hours a day on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Classes continue on Mondays and Fridays. By the end of the program, participants will have completed 180 classroom hours and 240 internship hours.
“It really helps them understand what it’s going to be like to work in the field,” Lopez said. “By the time they finish in 12 weeks, they really have got a good foundation.”
By the end of the program, successful participants are ready to go into the workforce.
“Jump Start has that reputation where people see that on a resumé and they know that this is going to be well-trained person,” Lopez said.
Those who successfully complete the program can get entry-level jobs such as a case manager, mental health worker or coordinator.
“It gives them that little jump start into the workforce,” Lopez said.
The program is open to participants who represent a broad range of cultural and socioeconomic backgrounds. The minimum education requirement is a high school diploma. A college degree is not required. However, graduates (with a bachelor’s degree or higher in any field) of all ages, interests and work experience are encouraged to apply.
About 75% to 80% of people who participate in the class either have personal experiences with mental health struggles or substance abuse challenges, or have family members who have had that.
“I think that that gives them a unique perspective on what it’s like and they have a lot more empathy for the people they’re working with,” Lopez said. “I always encourage people who have that background that if they’re interested to give this a try.”
The deadline to apply is most likely the end of March.
