PALMDALE — Residents interested in learning more about the ins and outs of city government are invited to join Palmdale’s 2022 Partners Academy.
The Academy is an eight-week course designed to give participating residents a firsthand look at city operations and services. During weekly sessions, participants interact with city staff, learn about municipal governments’ challenges and gain insight into the city’s future goals and objectives.
The program answers questions such as “Who decides what businesses come to town?” and “Where does city funding come from?”
“This is the 15th year for the Partners Academy, and we’ve had over 300 graduates who not only gained valuable knowledge about the city they call home, but who have also made new friends and lasting connections while equipping themselves to become more effective in community engagement,” Mayor Steve Hofbauer said in a release announcing the latest session. “If you want to know how your city operates, this is the place to learn.”
The program was previously recognized by the American Public Works Association as a “Best Practice.”
The Academy meets from 7 to 9:30 p.m., every Tuesday, from Sept. 13 to Nov. 1, at the Larry Chimbole Cultural Center, 38350 Sierra Highway.
Participants must attend each weekly session in order to graduate.
The deadline for registration is Sept. 11, or when the class reaches capacity.
