Partners Academy

Residents interested in learning about the city’s inner workings are invited to join Palmdale’s Partners Academy, an eight-week program where they will interact with various city staff and learn about how city government works.

 Photo courtesy of City of Palmdale

PALMDALE — Residents interested in learning more about the ins and outs of city government are invited to join Palmdale’s 2022 Partners Academy.

The Academy is an eight-week course designed to give participating residents a firsthand look at city operations and services. During weekly sessions, participants interact with city staff, learn about municipal governments’ challenges and gain insight into the city’s future goals and objectives.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.