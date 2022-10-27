LANCASTER — Race Communications, which is building a fiber-optic cable network in the city, will hold a “Gigafy Lancaster” town hall event, on Nov. 2, for community members to meet company officials and ask questions about the project and the possibility of California’s very first 10 gigabits per second network.
The town hall is scheduled from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., in Council chambers at City Hall, 44933 Fern Ave.
The company announced, Wednesday, that it would bring the fastest fiber Internet in the state, at 10 gigabits per second, to 60,000 homes and businesses within Lancaster city limits in a phased release, with investments totaling over $80 million.
“Gigafy Lancaster” has been one of Race Communication’s largest projects to date. Communication regarding the project started with the City of Lancaster, in the fall of 2021, with construction following soon after, in May.
Now, six months later, Race Communications is rolling out the fastest Internet speeds in California, the company said in a release.
“Our fiber-to-the-home network will provide additional opportunities to residents and businesses throughout the city,” Raul Alcaraz, the CEO of Race Communications, said. “With better infrastructure in place, we believe that we will see significant improvements in education, telehealth and remote work for residents. As part of our process, we will be hosting a town hall event to explain our services and how they can help the people of Lancaster in their day-to-day life.”
“We are a licensed telecommunications company and ISP, so we will be building and providing the service directly to residents and businesses,” Alexandra Harris, Marketing and Sales director for Race Communications, wrote in an email.
Race Communications is already operating in nearby towns and cities such as Tehachapi, Ridgecrest, Mojave and Boron.
The services will start at $35 per month for the basic broadband plan. The flagship gigabit service is symmetrical (1,000 Mbps download/upload speed) and costs $70 a month, including equipment (ONT and router).
The company is introducing an exclusive product to Lancaster, which is a 10 Gbps product (Gigafy+) priced at $120 month. This includes equipment and a phone line, Harris wrote.
