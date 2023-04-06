PALMDALE — Residents are invited to learn about the fentanyl crisis and how to combat it in the Antelope Valley during the first of several planned community outreach meetings and trainings on Friday.
The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. at the Yucca Neighborhood House, 503 East Ave. Q-3.
The event is part of the Fight Fentanyl AV Campaign, launched by the City of Palmdale and other community organizations and stakeholders. The campaign is an effort to spread awareness of the fentanyl epidemic locally and nationally. It hopes to provide the necessary information to prevent the illicit use and overdose deaths of fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid.
Los Angeles County 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger will be on hand at the Yucca Neighborhood House event, which will also feature hands-only CPR and Naloxone training by the Los Angeles County Public Health Department and information on resources available on fentanyl, marijuana and methamphetamine abuse.
In addition to the Neighborhood House presentations, the Fight Fentanyl AV Campaign will host a Youth Multimedia Fentanyl Awareness Challenge, a contest for middle and high school students. Participating students may submit art, poetry and video public service announcements for an opportunity to win monetary scholarships. The deadline for entries is May 1.
“I encourage our local youth to get involved in our challenge,” Mayor Laura Bettencourt said. “The dangers of fentanyl are real and affecting our youth. That is why we are sponsoring this contest — as a way to spread the word to our middle and high school students.”
Winners will be announced at the National Fentanyl Awareness Day event at 6 p.m. on May 9 at Palmdale Learning Plaza, 38043 Division St. This event will also feature music and guest speakers and provide information on how to get involved in the fight against fentanyl.
The city is also hosting a free Fentanyl Awareness Event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., April 29 at Domenic Massari Park, 37716 55th St. East. The event will include Narcan and hands-only CPR training, along with music, games, activities and resource tables. The AV Cruise Nights Car Club will display their cars and food will be available for purchase from food trucks.
