PALMDALE — Residents are invited to join a workshop to learn about the ongoing statewide drought and potential mandatory water conservation rules, hosted by the Palmdale Water District.
The “Let’s Talk H2O! Water Supply 2022” program will be held at 10 a.m., on Thursday, outdoors at Lake Palmdale. The lake is one aspect of the District’s water supply, holding water brought through the California Aqueduct and released from Littlerock Dam for treatment at the adjacent Leslie O. Carter Water Treatment Plant.
The program is free, but registration is required and space is limited. Registration is available online at https://bit.ly/3vCkMw2
The program will be presented by the District’s Resource and Analytics Director Peter Thompson Jr.
Thompson will talk about the District’s water supply and how the third straight year of dry winters increases the likelihood of mandatory conservation measures, as well as what residents can do to help save water themselves.
“The lack of rain these past couple of months is making it critical for everyone to conserve so that we have enough water to get through 2022,” Thompson said in a release announcing the program. “Without snow and rain in the northern Sierra Nevada, water supply will be limited. Mandatory restrictions are very likely at this point.”
The District could enact mandatory conservation measures by May, if customers do not meet the existing voluntary 15% water use reductions compared to 2020 water use and if there is no significant rain by the end of April. If approved by the Board of Directors, violators of the restrictions could face fines and some customers’ bills will include drought surcharges.
The last time the District enforced mandatory conservation rules, in 2015-2016, customers reduced their water use by 28%, according to District officials.
“No one likes mandatory water restrictions,” Thompson said. “But we are at a pivotal point where these restrictions may be needed to ensure that we save water, so we have enough for this year and in the future. I hope to see many from our community at the event where we will discuss the drought situation and how we can join together to conserve and to make a difference during this challenging time.”
