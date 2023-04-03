LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Medical Center is hosting a free car seat safety workshop from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., today at the Community Resource Center, 44151 15th St. West, next to the City of Hope offices.

The workshop is in partnership with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and the California Highway Patrol.

