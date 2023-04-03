LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Medical Center is hosting a free car seat safety workshop from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., today at the Community Resource Center, 44151 15th St. West, next to the City of Hope offices.
The workshop is in partnership with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and the California Highway Patrol.
It will cover how to properly install a car seat and participants will be able to practice with dolls and a car seat simulator.
Countless children are injured or killed every year due to improperly installed car seats, medical center officials said.
Additionally, most collisions occur within a mile of home, according to the CHP, making properly securing children important no matter the distance traveled.
“It’s important to bring this information to the public in order to keep infants and toddlers safe,” AV Medical Center Women and Infant Pavilion Director Jean Cummings said. “As new parents welcome their little ones home, it’s often overwhelming and confusing, so we thank our partners for this collaboration to bring education and highlight this topic.”
Registration is required. Call 661-726-6210 to reserve a seat.
