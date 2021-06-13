PALMDALE — Youngsters looking for exciting and interactive ways to learn about aviation and aerospace — the math and science behind it, as well as the people involved with it — are invited to take part in the Flight Test Museum Foundation’s Junior Test Pilot program this summer.
The free educational STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) program has two options for participation this year.
The program returns to in-person activities at Blackbird Airpark, 25th Street East and Avenue P, with weekly sessions running from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday.
The first session starts June 21 and the last begins July 26. Two weeks from July 12 to July 22 are reserved for an Eastside Union School District program.
In accordance with Los Angeles County Department of Public Health guidelines, the weekly sessions are limited to 15 participants.
All children attending must be accompanied by an adult; day care is not provided.
An online program, instituted last year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, is also available. Much like the in-person version, students participating online will analyze different aspects of STEM principles in aerospace, while interacting with fellow learners and guides in online discussion forums and Zoom sessions. The online interactive activities will also include information about a range of aerospace careers.
Three sessions of the online program are available, beginning June 28 and running through July 29.
Each session has a live Zoom meeting beginning at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. or noon on Mondays, with live interviews posted on Wednesdays.
In both versions, students will learn about topics such as what makes airplanes fly, stealth, supersonic flight, high altitude flight, engines and maneuverability. A lesson on reconnaissance features Blackbird Airpark’s resident spy planes, the SR-71 and U-2, which offer prime examples for other lessons as well.
Featured guests from aerospace industry offer insights on the principles in action and provide a glimpse at the wide array of skills and roles to be found within aerospace.
Assisting with the program this summer will be interns from The Palmdale Aerospace Academy, Hanssel Alvarez-Quevedo and Joshua Artiga Gavito, and an eighth-grade graduate of last year’s program Tommy Nassar.
Additionally, Brianna Sanders, an instructional aide from Gregg Anderson Academy will serve as “mission director.”
While targeted at third- through sixth-graders and aligned with the Next Generation Science Standards for those grades, the program is open to any student interested in aerospace, flight test, engineering or airplanes.
“We really do some pretty advanced thinking for little guys, but they’re capable of it,” Flight Test Museum Foundation Director of Education Lisa Brown said.
Brown, who developed the curriculum, will lead the online instruction.
Despite its name, the program is not focused solely on piloting, Brown said, but to showcase all the related fields and roles within aerospace.
The program, now in its fifth year, was developed by the Flight Test Museum Foundation, the nonprofit organization that funds and operates the Air Force Flight Test Museum at Edwards Air Force Base and the satellite Blackbird Airpark.
The Junior Test Pilot program is one way the foundation fulfills its mission to use the area’s rich aerospace history and continuing advancements as an educational tool.
Registration is required for the in-person and online versions. Visit www.afftcmuseum.org/jtps-summer-program to register.
