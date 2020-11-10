Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan announced the fourth post-election results update on Monday afternoon.
The update included 428,221 vote-by-mail ballots and 2,980 vote center ballots processed since Election Night. The figure consists of ballots received at the county’s official ballot drop boxes, and ballots returned via the US Postal Service through Nov. 3.
Approximately 194,700 ballots remain to be counted. The estimate includes 99,500 vote-by-mail ballots, 87,000 conditional registration ballots, 2,000 provisional ballots, and 6,200 miscellaneous ballots.
The total election results count is now more than 4.1 million, which is 72.74% of eligible Los Angeles County voters. A fifth post-election update is scheduled for today. The sixth update is scheduled for Friday. Subsequent updates will be completed on Tuesdays and Fridays through Nov. 27, and Nov. 30, if needed.
Here are the most recent election results as of Monday afternoon:
Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer was reelected with 24,370 votes, or 44.19%. Councilwoman Laura Bettencourt was in second place with 10,709 votes, or 19.42%, according to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk.
Small business owner Eric Ohlsen was in third place with 7,302 votes, or 13.24%, Health agency director Xavier Flores was in fourth place with 6,421 votes, or 11.64%. Former Councilman Rick Norris was in fifth place with 3,855 votes, or 6.99%. Credit specialist Tonya Alenna Schofield was in sixth place with 2,486 votes, or 4.51%.
Councilman Austin Bishop, who represents Council District 1, had a 5,188 votes, or 46.28% after Monday’s update. Second place finisher Coffee4Vets President Juan Blanco Bishop had 3,025 votes, or 26.98%. Caregiver Brittany Wyre was in third place with 1,881 votes, or 16.78, followed by rideshare driver/student Chance McCrary with 770 votes, or 6.87.
Eynelys Vinson, who dropped out of the race after the county released the final list of qualified candidates, received 346 votes, or 3.09%.
Mayor Pro Tem Richard Loa, who represents Council District 2, saw his vote total increase by 699 votes to 10,298 votes, or 59.52%. Second-place finisher Ollie McCaulley had 3,687 votes, or 21.19%, followed by Glenda Clark with 3,338 votes, or 19.25% after Monday’s update.
Measure LC, the City of Lancaster’s three-quarter cent sales tax increase, increased to 30,833 yes votes, or 54.40%, and 25,844 no votes, or 45.60%.
Measure AV, the City of Palmdale’s three-quarter cent sales tax increase, increased to 32,718 yes votes, or 59.94%, and 21,871 no votes, or 40.06%.
Both measures needed a majority of votes to pass.
Antelope Valley Community College District had two seats up for election this year where neither incumbent filed.
For the Trustee Area No. 1 seat educator and school administrator Michelle Harvey had 19,618 votes, or 60.36%., compared to retired educator R. Michael Dutton’s 12,885 votes, or 39.64%.
For the Trustee Area No. 3 seat victor retired hospital worker Michael Rives had 15,232 votes, or 56.83%. Attorney Rutger Parris had 11,571 votes, or 43.17% after Monday’s update.
In the Antelope Valley Union High School District Board Clerk Jill McGrady, who represents Trustee Area No. 2, decreased her lead over her nearest challenger.
McGrady had 10,288 votes, or 40.97%, Miguel Coronado had 9,747 votes, or 38.82%, followed by Sandy Carpenter with 5,076 votes, or 20.%.
In the race for the vacant Trustee Area No. 3 seat, former trustee Donita Winn had 10,518 votes, or 41.74%, after Monday’s results update. Adjunct instructor Christian Green was in second place with 7,877 votes, or 31.26%, followed by retired administrative judge Dana LaMon in third with 4,843 votes, or 19.22%. Business owner Robert Teller placed fourth with 1,962 votes, or 7.79%.
In the Acton-Agua Dulce Unified School District challenger Chad C. Wadsworth dropped to a 180-vote advantage over appointed incumbent Brandon Roque for the short-term seat expiring Dec. 8, 2022, according to the most updated results. Wadsworth had 2,747 votes, or 51.69%, to Roque’s 2,567 votes, or 48.31%.
Acton-Agua Dulce incumbents Board Clerk Tim Jorgensen and Michael Fox increased their lead over challenger Andrew Kendall in the race to retain their seats. Jorgensen had 3,204 votes, or 39.94%; Fox had 2.631 votes, or 32,79%; and Kendall had 2,188 votes, or 27.27%.
In the Keppel Union School District race for two seats, Board President Dominique Ballante leads with 2,646 votes, or 28.06%. Littlerock Town Councilwoman Waunette Cullors was in second place with 2,543 votes, or 26.97%. Pearblossom Rural Town Council President Christopher Minsal was in third place with 2,396 votes, or 25.41%. Challenger Jose Ceniceros sat in fourth with 1,845 votes, or 19.57%.
Palmdale School District Board of Education incumbent Sharon Vega will return to the Board for a second term. Vega led a crowded field of six candidates for two seats.
Vega was in first place with 17,346 votes, or 27.94%. Challenger Anthony Hunt was in second place with 12,859 votes, or 20.71%. Challenger Marcos Alvarez was in third place with 11,931 votes, or 19.22%, Board President Dennis Trujillo was in fourth place with 9,001 votes, or 14.50%. Emergency medical technician Enaya Hanbali placed fifth with 6,051 votes, or 9.75%, followed by nonprofit president Erika Alverdi in sixth place with 4,894 votes, or 7.88%.
The Kern County Elections Division posted an election update Monday.
In the Mojave Unified School District Board of Education race, Board President Larry Adams remained in the lead with 1,307 votes, or 26.84%. Challenger Brandon A. Tate was in second place with 1,059 votes, or 21.75%. Carolinda Fleming was in third with 885 votes, or 18.18%. Incumbent Tonja “Toni” Evans was in fourth place with 872 votes, or 17.1%. Challenger Reuben A. Garcia received 746 votes, or 15.32%.
Southern Kern Unified School District had two seats up for election. Challenger Robert Vincelette led the field of three candidate with 2,436 votes, or 39.11%. Board Clerk Carol Robinson was in second place with 1,715 votes, or 30.24%. Challenger Dewine L. Moore Jr. was in third place with 1,521 votes, or 26.82%.
