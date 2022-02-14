LANCASTER — Joseph Francois, a seventh- and eighth-grade alternative education teacher at The Leadership Academy in the Lancaster School District, has been nominated by his colleagues for the 2021-22 National LifeChanger of the Year Award.
The award, sponsored by the National Life Group Foundation, recognizes and rewards the very best K-12 educators and school district employees across the nation who are making a difference in the lives of students by exemplifying positive influence and leadership, according to a description.
“I feel honored by my students; when you love what you’re doing, it isn’t work,” Francois wrote in an email when asked about his reaction to the nomination.
In the nomination video, Francois’ principal, Eric George, talked about how Francois values, nurtures and inspires his students to see the potential within themselves. The Leadership Academy serves vulnerable students who are struggling to find their path, and Francois is an excellent mentor and teacher to his students, George said.
“I can often call upon Joe, to utilize his particular brand of magic with our young, struggling students, who are needing inspiration to become the best student, classmate, son, daughter, athlete or citizen possible,” George said. “He truly is an asset, a great colleague and a true mentor for our kids.”
Francois has a passion for mentoring the next generation of students. Whether paying for a haircut at the local barber, or paying for boxing lessons at the local gym, he always goes the extra mile for his students, George said.
“Mr. Francois taught me a lot, and never to let my anger get ahead of me,” one former student in the video said. “I honestly think that if it weren’t for Mr. Francois, I would not be at the place that I am at right now.”
“One thing Mr. Francois taught me is not to procrastinate, always pay attention,” another former student said. “That’s what helped me in football, that’s what helped me through high school, that’s what helped in college and on top of that, that’s what helped me at home.”
The LifeChanger of the Year award receives hundreds of nominations from all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Eighteen individual LifeChanger of the Year awards will be given out during the 2021-22 school year.
Awards range from $10,000 for the grand prize winner to be shared with their school or district, to $3,000 for LifeChanger Award recipients and their school or district.
To be considered for an award, nominees must:
• Make a positive impact in the lives of students.
• Enhance their school or district’s atmosphere, culture and pride.
• Demonstrate exemplary leadership at the school and/or district level.
• Possess a proven record of professional excellence.
• Show commitment to building a nurturing environment that supports learning.
• Adhere to the highest moral and ethical standards.
