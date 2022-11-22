Argentina-Obit-De Bonafini

Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo human rights group leader Hebe de Bonafini talks, Aug. 11, 2016, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. De Bonafini, who became a famed human rights campaigner after her two children were arrested and disappeared under Argentina’s military dictatorship, died, Sunday, her family and authorities reported. She was 93.

 Associated Press

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Hebe de Bonafini, who became a human rights campaigner when her two sons were arrested and disappeared under Argentina’s military dictatorship, died Sunday, her family and authorities reported. She was 93.

The death was confirmed by her only surviving child, Alejandra, who expressed thanks for expressions of support her mother had received while hospitalized in the city of La Plata. Local officials said she had suffered from unspecified chronic illnesses.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.