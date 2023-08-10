Obit Robbie Robertson

Robbie Robertson (left) and Elvis Costello play in an all-star tribute to New Orleans at the end of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremonies March 13, 2006, in New York. Robertson, the lead guitarist for The Band, has died at 80.

 Associated Press

Robbie Robertson, The Band’s lead guitarist and songwriter whose classics include “The Weight,” “Up on Cripple Creek” and “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down” and who mined and helped reshape American music, died Wednesday at 80.

Robertson died surrounded by family in Los Angeles “after a long illness,” publicist Ray Costa said in a statement.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.