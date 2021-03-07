LOS ANGELES — Lawyers for former congresswoman Katie Hill, D-Agua Dulce, and her ex-husband told a Los Angeles judge they remain hopeful of settling her allegations of harassment and years of abuse.
Although the attorneys for Hill and Kenneth Heslep are hopeful of a settlement, they still asked on Wednesday to proceed with the groundwork for a possible trial should the temporary restraining order against Hill’s ex-husband be extended.
Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Lawrence Riff ordered both sides to prepare lists of witnesses and exhibits to be submitted prior to the April 8 trial-setting hearing.
“I want a better sense of why it would take so long,’’ he said.
Riff also extended the restraining order against Heslep until April 30. Judge Anne Richardson granted the order to Hill on Dec. 8 directing the ex-husband to stay at least 100 yards from her mother, her sister and herself.
Riff said he would be the one to try the ex-couple’s case, but urged the two parties to continue talking. The case will be presided over by a judge who does lengthy trials.
“I do hope the parties are able to find a way of resolving it before our hearing,’’ he said.
The attorneys said if the case is tried, it will likely take up to four or five days.
Michelle Sherwood, Heslep’s attorney, said the case has a lot of “moving parts” and much public interest, but that she thinks a settlement is possible, in part because she and Hill’s lawyer, Jennifer Morra, are still communicating.
“Ms. Morra and I work well together,’’ Sherwood said.
The ex-couple officially divorced in October.
Heslep has denied allegations of abusing Hill, who resigned her seat in 2019 after nude photos of her were published and news emerged that she had a three-way relationship with her husband and a campaign staffer. She was also accused of having an affair with a member of her congressional staff.
The 33-year-old blamed her husband for the public release of the photos. She spoke in Congress in 2019 and decried a “misogynistic culture that gleefully consumed my naked pictures, capitalized on my sexuality and enabled my abusive ex to continue that abuse, this time with the entire country watching.”
The 25th Congressional District includes portions of the Antelope Valley, as well as the Santa Clarita Valley and portions of the northern San Fernando Valley and eastern Ventura County.
The seat had long been held by Republicans until Hill’s 2018 victory over then-Rep. Steve Knight, R-Palmdale. After Hill’s resignation, Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, defeated state Assemblywoman Christy Smith, D-Santa Clarita, in a May 12 special election to fill the final seven-and-a-half months of the term. Garcia then beat Smith again by a razor-thin margin in November’s election for a full two-year term.
