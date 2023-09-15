SANTA ANA — A federal judge on Thursday signed off on $95 million to settle all of the claims in class-action litigation involving the pipeline oil leak that gushed thousands of gallons of crude into the ocean off Huntington Beach in 2021, but it only happened after working through a hitch.
US District Judge David O. Carter ordered all of the attorneys involved in the litigation with Amplify Energy to hammer out an agreement Thursday on a $2 million claim from the organizers of the annual Pacific Airshow, which was curtailed due to the oil leak in 2021.
Carter ultimately ruled that the Pacific Airshow was a member of the class and would have a claim to about $1.9 million, but the payout could be less depending on how the funds are allocated, said attorney Wylie Aitken, who represents the plaintiffs. The attorney for the air show, Dan Robinson, indicated the company may seek to opt out of the class-action, presumably so it can pursue a potentially more lucrative lawsuit on its own against Amplify Energy.
“On behalf of myself and my co-counsel, we’re delighted the matter has been resolved,” Aitken told City News Service. “(Carter) was complimentary to us as lawyers in terms of how quickly we resolved the matter.”
