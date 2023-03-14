LOS ANGELES — Attorneys for a Black, teenage girl who was allegedly body-slammed by a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy working as a school resource officer at Lancaster High School in 2021 want a judge to order the county and the Antelope Valley Union High School District to turn over the deputy’s personnel records.

The plaintiff, born in 2004, is identified only as Jane Doe 1 in the Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit brought against the county, the Sheriff’s Department, Deputy Daniel Acquilano and the AVUHSD.

