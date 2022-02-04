SAN JOSE — A lawsuit against the city of San Jose and Mayor Sam Liccardo alleges he used a private email account to do city business in secret to skirt public records laws. In one email, the mayor of California’s third-largest city referred a conversation to his personal account and wrote: “I’m going to delete this from my public account,” the lawsuit alleges.
The 200-page lawsuit filed, Thursday, with the Santa Clara County Superior Court cites multiple instances where it says the city improperly withheld records, blacked out information and failed to turn over public records that were requested by a news organization.
The San Jose Spotlight, which focuses on political and business reporting, filed the lawsuit jointly with the First Amendment Coalition in an attempt to force the city to disclose the records that were requested.
“San Jose has failed to disclose these records in a timely manner again and again and again,” said David Snyder, executive director of the coalition.
The lawsuit also requests a court order for city officials to stop using personal devices for public matters, or in the very least to make sure that government email addresses are copied on communications, Snyder said.
Between December 2020 and May 2021, the San Jose Spotlight requested public records on a variety of city matters and conversations between Liccardo and lobbyists, constituents and others.
“We were told certain records didn’t exist, even when we had copies of those records,” Spotlight co-founder and CEO Ramona Giwargis told a news conference. “We uncovered how the mayor almost exclusively used his private email to do city business and deleted a public email thread.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.