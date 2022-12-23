SACRAMENTO — Immigrant advocates have settled a lawsuit against Sacramento County that accused the sheriff’s department of illegally turning over arrested immigrants to federal deportation authorities.

A settlement was reached, this month, between a Sacramento resident and two nonprofit groups and the sheriff’s department, the American Civil Liberties Union of Northern California said, in a statement.

