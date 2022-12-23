SACRAMENTO — Immigrant advocates have settled a lawsuit against Sacramento County that accused the sheriff’s department of illegally turning over arrested immigrants to federal deportation authorities.
A settlement was reached, this month, between a Sacramento resident and two nonprofit groups and the sheriff’s department, the American Civil Liberties Union of Northern California said, in a statement.
The settlement requires the sheriff’s department to follow state laws that limit when local law enforcement can collaborate with deportation authorities and require the department to advise immigrants if they will be transferred to the custody of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
The lawsuit was filed, last year, accusing then-Sheriff Scott Jones of transferring immigrants to ICE custody in violation of state law.
Jones retired as sheriff, this month, after 12 years in the post.
(1) comment
What you saw was energy independence, a strong economy, respect from other countries around the world, the securing of our borders and a cognitive ability. Not now. Enjoy the poverty coming your way. Powell is not done raising rates.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.