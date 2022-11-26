Rare Fish Western Drought

Conservationists have notified US wildlife officials they are going to sue over illegal delays in decisions on protections sought for rare fish species in Nevada and Utah, such as least chub, threatened by past and future groundwater-pumping proposed in the drought-stricken West.

RENO, Nev. — Conservationists have notified US wildlife officials that they will sue over delinquent decisions related to protections for two rare fish species that are threatened by groundwater pumping in the drought-stricken West.

The Center for Biological Diversity has sent a formal notice of intent to sue the Fish and Wildlife Service over the Fish Lake Valley tui chub near the California-Nevada line and the least chub in southwest Utah.

