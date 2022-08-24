California Wildfire Lawsuits

A firetruck drives along California Highway 96 as the McKinney Fire burns in Klamath National Forest, Calif., on July 30.

 Noah Berger/AP Photo

KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — The daughter of a 76-year-old man killed, last month, when California’s deadliest wildfire, so far this year, swept through a remote town has sued a public utility, alleging its electrical equipment sparked the blaze.

The lawsuit filed, Monday, on behalf of Theresa Cogan claims the McKinney Fire started when PacifiCorp’s “utility infrastructure contacted, or caused sparks to contact, vegetation surrounding the equipment” on July 29, in Siskyou County near the Oregon border.

