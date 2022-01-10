Stephen Lawrence, who provided a soundtrack of sorts for countless childhoods as music director for the landmark “Free to Be ... You and Me” album and television special and as a longtime composer for “Sesame Street,” died, Dec. 30, at a medical center in Belleville, New Jersey. He was 82.
His wife, Cathy (Merritt) Lawrence, said the cause was multiple organ failure.
Lawrence had a gift for catchy tunes and song constructions that would appeal to young minds.
“One of the most effective devices, and for children one of the most important, is repetition,” he wrote in “How to Compose Music for Children,” an essay on his blog. “Did you write a first line you like? Why not repeat it?”
The essay went on to show how composers from Beethoven to John Lennon had done just that, and Lawrence employed the device often on “Sesame Street” classics such as “Fuzzy and Blue (and Orange),” a jaunty 1981 number with lyrics by David Axelrod.
One of Lawrence’s most captivating tunes was also one of his first for the children’s market: the title track of “Free to Be … You and Me,” the star-studded 1972 album and book conceived by Marlo Thomas. The record, full of songs and stories celebrating tolerance and challenging gender stereotypes, became an enduring hit and was recently selected for inclusion in the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry of culturally significant works.
Lawrence, working with lyricist Bruce Hart, was given the task of coming up with the opening number. A memorable folk melody recorded by the New Seekers, it begins with a banjo, an instrument not often heard in the pop and rock music of that time.
Thomas had recruited a formidable roster of stars to perform on the record. In addition to writing the music for several of the songs, Lawrence, as the project’s music director, had the task of overseeing recording sessions. That meant working with a quirky array of performers, some of them professional singers and some of them, like Mel Brooks and football player Rosey Grier, not.
Lawrence was a relative unknown at the time. Recording Diana Ross singing “When We Grow Up” (another “Free to Be” song for which he wrote the music) at Motown’s studios in Los Angeles provided him with a pinch-myself moment.
“I arrived at Motown Studios and thought about the many famous recording artists who had recorded there, none more famous than Diana Ross,” he wrote on his blog. “I realized that the entire ‘Free to Be’ project was lifting my career to new heights.”
The album was a runaway bestseller, and Lawrence went on to compose more than 300 songs for “Sesame Street.” Beginning in 1989, he was nominated repeatedly, along with the show’s other composers and lyricists, for Daytime Emmy Awards for music direction and composition. He won three times.
Lawrence did not work only on children’s material. He composed the music for the 1973 baseball drama “Bang the Drum Slowly,” the 1976 horror movie “Alice, Sweet Alice” and other films, and collaborated on several stage musicals.
Thomas, though, said he was the perfect choice to reach young audiences.
“‘Free to Be ... You and Me’ was first and always a children’s project,” she said by email, “so it required a composer and musical director who could create songs that sparked the imaginations and touched the hearts of girls and boys everywhere. Stephen was that person. I loved him and I loved working with him.”
