California Housing

California lawmakers have reached a deal on a pair of housing production bills. The bills would open up much of the state’s commercial land for residential development. California has a housing shortage.

SACRAMENTO — Facing a housing shortage in the nation’s most populous state, California’s legislative leaders, on Thursday backed a pair of bills that would open up much of the state’s commercial land for residential development, bypassing some local zoning laws to replace shuttered shops with affordable apartments.

California doesn’t have enough places for people to live. It’s among the reasons why rents are high, homes often cost more than $800,000 and on any given night more than 100,000 people are sleeping on the streets.

