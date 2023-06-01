School Heat Reductions

Students walk back to their classroom after finishing their afternoon snack at Kingsley Elementary School in Los Angeles. Schools in the state may soon have to come up with a plan for cooling down outside areas.

 Associated Press files

SACRAMENTO — As California grapples with how to deal with heat waves made more intense by climate change, schools in the state may soon have to come up with plans for cooling down outside play areas by planting more trees and replacing surfaces like asphalt that swelter on hot days.

The state Senate passed the legislation that would require public and charter schools and districts to strategize on how to introduce more shade on campus, plant gardens and replace surfaces that hold on to a lot of heat with alternatives such as grass and wood chips. They have a 2027 deadline to start implementing their plans.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

The Scumbags at the Associated Press (IMHO) are at it again..."""intense by climate change""" lol lol didn't we just have the "longest".. "wettest" winter ever recorded...? The Associated Press are Scumbags with an agenda (IMHO), hoping the sheeple will believe whatever the AP scumbags.... spew at them. Now.... go get your CoVid booster shot #16 because Big Pharma's profits are down (IMHO).

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.