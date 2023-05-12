SACRAMENTO — As California lawmakers hail the work of a historic panel that has delved into reparations proposals for African Americans for nearly two years, a state senator on the task force is warning Black residents to not assume that large cash payments are on the way.
Democratic Sen. Steven Bradford, of Los Angeles, said “anything’s possible if the money’s there,” but he remains “realistic” that it could be difficult to garner enough support for large payments at a time when lawmakers haven’t even debated where the money would come from.
“I don’t want to set folks’ expectations and hopes up that they’re going to be getting, you know, seven-figure checks,” Bradford said in an interview. “That’s just not happening.”
The task force on Saturday approved proposals in its final report, which is officially due to lawmakers by July 1. They included estimates from economists who say the state is responsible for more than $500 billion due to decades of overpolicing, mass incarceration and redlining that kept Black families from receiving loans and living in certain neighborhoods.
The panel stopped short of recommending specific payment amounts but recommended “any reparations program include the payment of cash or its equivalent” to eligible residents. It doesn’t delve into how the state would pay for reparations programs.
Marcus Champion, a Los Angeles resident and organizer with the Coalition for a Just and Equitable California, a reparations advocacy group, criticized Bradford’s comments.
“That is not the way you come to the table to pay a historic debt,” he said. “That is not the way that you come to the table in any type of negotiation. Start as high as you possibly can, and then work from there.”
Payments are part of a long list of recommendations from the nine-member task force that has studied how the state could apologize and offer recompense for policies that drove housing discrimination, mass incarceration and health disparities long after chattel slavery was abolished. The recommendations come as the state faces a projected $22.5 billion budget deficit.
Bradford’s comments came after Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement that “dealing with the legacy of slavery is about much more than cash payments.”
“The Reparations Task Force’s independent findings and recommendations are a milestone in our bipartisan effort to advance justice and promote healing,” Newsom said. “We need to wait for the Task Force to finish its work and submit its final report.”
Assemblymember Reggie Jones-Sawyer, another Los Angeles-area Democrat on the task force, took a more cautious approach in predicting the fate of payments or other reparations proposals. He said in an interview that it’s too early to know whether payments could get passed in the Legislature, as the committee’s report deadline looms.
“We have absolutely no idea right now what will or will not be approved,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.