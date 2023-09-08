SACRAMENTO — California lawmakers on Thursday voted to raise taxes on guns and ammunition to pay for security improvements at public schools and gun violence prevention programs.
The federal government already taxes the sale of guns and ammunition nationwide. The government gives that money to the states, which spend it on wildlife conservation and hunter safety programs.
California’s proposed tax, if it becomes law, would be 11% — matching the highest tax imposed by the federal government on guns.
“Don’t let politics stand in the way of saving the lives of our children and providing mental health care in our school districts,” Democratic state Sen. Anthony Portantino said. “Fear should not be on the brow of a parent when they send their kids to school.”
Most states don’t have a special tax just for guns. Pennsylvania collects a $3 surcharge on gun sales and uses the money to pay for background checks. Fees in California total more than $37 on gun sales, with most of that money covering the cost of background checks.
The bill now heads to Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has until Oct. 14 to decide whether to sign it into law. It’s not clear what he will do.
Newsom has opposed some high-profile tax increase proposals in recent years. But he has also been on a crusade to improve gun safety, signing a law last year that lets private citizens enforce the state’s ban on assault weapons by filing civil lawsuits against anyone who distributes the weapons, parts that can be used to build the weapons, guns without serial numbers, or .50-caliber rifles.
“He has been an incredible national leader and champion on gun violence prevention issues and continues to be bold on this front,” said Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel, a Democrat from Los Angeles and the bill’s author. “We have every expectation that he will sign the bill.”
A spokesperson for Newsom said the governor would “evaluate the bill on its merits.”
California’s proposed tax would not apply to people who buy the guns. Instead, the state would make the businesses that sell guns and ammunition pay the tax. However, most of the time businesses will raise prices to cover the cost of the tax. The tax would not apply to police officers and it would not apply to businesses with sales of less than $5,000 over a three-month period.
