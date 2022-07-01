SACRAMENTO — California lawmakers, on Wednesday, approved a nearly $308 billion spending plan that includes money to cover abortions for women who can’t afford them and the health care costs for low-income adults living in the country illegally while sending cash payments to most taxpayers to help offset record-high gas prices.
The operating budget now heads to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk, who could sign it, by the end of the week, before lawmakers leave town for their summer recess.
The budget continues a remarkable turnaround for the nation’s most populous state, which, just two years ago, raised taxes and slashed spending to cover what they feared would be a staggering $54.3 billion budget deficit caused by the pandemic.
Instead, California’s revenues soared on the back of a roaring stock market that boosted the wealth of the state’s disproportionate share of millionaires and billionaires who pay higher tax rates than other states. The top 1% of California earners account for roughly half of all the state’s income tax collections.
The result: A $97 billion budget surplus, the largest in state history.
“Thanks to California voters who gave California a progressive tax system that ensures the wealthiest among us pay their fair share, this historic budget truly puts California’s wealth to work for all,” said state Sen. Nancy Skinner, a Democrat from Berkeley and chair of the Senate Budget and Fiscal Review Committee.
Wow...then why are so many people "leaving" California...? It's called voting with your feet. Newsom is a Parasite...nothing more.
