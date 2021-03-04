SACRAMENTO — California lawmakers are pushing several new efforts this year to largely seal or expunge criminal records for people who have completed their sentences, expanding on existing laws that proponents said aid people who are trying to re-enter society.
Nearly 8 million of California’s 40 million residents have an arrest or conviction on their record, said state Sen. Maria Elena Durazo, a Democrat from Los Angeles who proposed one of the measures on Wednesday.
“These men and women have completed the sentence they were given,” and many pursued rehabilitation programs during their incarceration, she said. “After their release, instead of being able to put their new skills to use, they are hit with hundreds if not thousands of restrictions and limitations that keep them from building a new life.”
Her bill would require the state Department of Justice to automatically seal the records of people who go two years without another run-in with law enforcement after completing their sentences and any parole or probation obligations.
Proponents said law enforcement agencies and prosecutors would continue to have access to those individuals’ criminal records.
People convicted of sex crimes would be excluded, and potentially those convicted of other serious offenses including murder, backers said. The state law would also not affect people convicted of federal crimes. But arrest records would also be sealed if they do not lead to convictions.
“There’s a lot to like in the bill. Prosecutors certainly recognize the impediments to employment and housing that come with criminal disclosures in their background,” said Larry Morse, legislative director for the California District Attorneys Association, which represents most of the state’s prosecutors.
For example, maintaining records after charges are dismissed or never filed “is punitive in the extreme,” he said.
But “there are a lot of collateral consequences to some of these proposals” that might not be readily apparent, Morse said.
He said it’s questionable if a person convicted of embezzlement should be allowed to provide financial services to senior citizens, or if someone convicted of a crime against children should be licensed for a job in day care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.