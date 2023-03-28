California Gas Prices

The California Assembly on Monday approved a bill that would let the California Energy Commission decide whether to penalize oil companies for price gouging via high prices, such as these earlier this month in West Hollywood.

 Associated Press files

SACRAMENTO — California lawmakers on Monday approved the nation’s first penalty for price gouging at the pump, voting to give regulators the power to punish oil companies for profiting from the type of gas price spikes that plagued the nation’s most populous state last summer.

The Democrats in charge of the state Legislature worked quickly to pass the bill on Monday, just one week after it was introduced. It was an unusually fast process for a controversial issue, especially one opposed by the powerful oil industry that has spent millions of dollars to stop it.

