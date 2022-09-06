SACRAMENTO — California lawmakers adjourned this year’s legislative session at the onset of a protracted triple-digit heat wave that fed some of their final debates over climate change and keeping the lights on by propping up an aging nuclear reactor.

They left Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in the hot seat, with 30 days to sign or reject hundreds of bills — his every decision viewed through the prism of the November election and his recent attempts to take the national stage on issues like gun control and abortion rights while criticizing red state governors.

"""though not if they're high on the job""" That must cause great concern with Kamattress...that girl is High on something (maybe multiple drugs)...no one is that much of a giggling fool.

If Newsom had any intelligence at all...he would support opening a new "nuclear" power plant. That would solve a lot of problems, and give him the ability to engage his green policies (no gas cars by 2034?)...if he caters to the moronic greenies...he will look like an idiot when the rolling blackouts are implemented. Newsom would be wise to study Gray Davis who was impeached, and his policy failures.

