Whether it is the commercials, halftime show or the game itself, state law enforcement agencies are reminding everyone that we are all on the same team when it comes to being safe on Super Bowl Sunday.
Super Bowl LV is Sunday, and the California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will be on high alert over the weekend looking for drivers suspected of being under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said the Super Bowl is one of the most celebrated sporting events of the year, and she encourages residents to celebrate responsibly.
“If you are watching the game at home and plan to have a drink or two, stay at home,” Sheriff’s Sgt. Robert Hill said. “Have a family member who hasn’t been drinking go out on your behalf or have your food delivered.”
Alcohol is not the only thing that impairs and may lead to a DUI. Prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications and marijuana may affect the ability to drive safely.
In addition, the state’s public health recommendations encourage residents to gather outdoors and with no more than three households. Residents should stay close to home and limit non-essential travel to reduce the transmission of COVID-19.
Although many watch parties will be virtual this year, it’s important to plan ahead, designate a sober driver, always buckle up and leave plenty of time to get to your destination, or simply stay at home for the night.
