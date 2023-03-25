LOS ANGELES — More than 400,000 students in the LA Unified School District returned to classes Friday following a three-day strike by service workers that shuttered the nation’s second-largest school system and culminated in a massive labor rally at Los Angeles State Historic Park.

No new contract came out of the three-day walkout by members of the Service Employees International Union Local 99 — but district officials issued a statement Friday saying talks were continuing.

